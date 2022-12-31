 Skip to main content
...A SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

A slow moving storm system tracking northeast from the central
Plains will bring a wintry mix to the area during the first couple
work days of the upcoming work week. Precipitation from the storm
will overspread the area Monday night and continue into Tuesday.
During this period, the precipitation is expected to fall as
mainly snow across far north-central Wisconsin, though some sleet
and freezing rain could be mixed in at times. A wintry mix of
freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected from central through
northeast Wisconsin. The freezing rain will probably have the
biggest impact on travel as it will likely result in untreated
roads becoming ice covered and hazardous. Mainly rain is expected
in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas during this period, though
a little freezing rain, snow, and sleet could be mixed in at
times.

Colder air will sag back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
That will cause the rain and mixed precipitation to transition to
all snow. A couple inches of snow could accumulate across central
and east-central Wisconsin during this period.

Be sure to monitor later forecasts for updated information on the
upcoming winter weather.

Mega Millions drawing produces no winner, jackpot grows to $785 million

No one won Friday's Mega Millions lottery jackpot, pushing the top prize to an estimated $785 million for next drawing.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

There was no jackpot winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, which means the top prize will rise to an estimated $785 million dollars on Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn Friday were 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and the Mega Ball was 7.

One player in Ohio matched the five white balls Friday night, taking home a $1 million prize.

The game's top prize of $1.537 billion was won in 2018, and in July 2022, a winner in Illinois picked all six numbers for $1.337 billion.

Tuesday's jackpot would be the fourth-largest in the game's history.

A winner choosing annuity payments over 29 years would receive $785 million, while a winner choosing the cash option would receive $395 million, according to lottery officials.

