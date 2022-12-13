Mountain lion known as P-22 captured after killing chihuahua in Los Angeles

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to
all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and
evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East
winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy
snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic
power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to
the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation
type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and
ice accumulations of a tenth to quarter of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong
winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and
could cause sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Mountain lion known as P-22 captured after killing chihuahua in Los Angeles

  • Updated
  • 0
Mountain lion known as P-22 captured after killing chihuahua in Los Angeles

The mountain lion known as P-22 was captured Monday, officials in California said.

 National Park Service

A mountain lion that attacked and killed a Los Angeles resident's chihuahua last month has been captured, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service said in a news release.

The male mountain lion, one of several the park service tracks in the area, was captured Monday south of his home range of Griffith Park and transferred to a wild animal care facility for evaluation, the release said.

Officials captured the lion, known as P-22, by tracking its GPS location and had biologists dart him, the release said. The animal is in stable condition and undergoing additional evaluation, according to the release. The park service and fish and wildlife department "will work together to find the most humane option available for the lion and the community in which he lives," the release said.

The attack on the chihuahua happened on November 9, according to KTLA. Security camera footage captured the mountain lion emerging from the bushes onto a residential street and pouncing on Piper, a chihuahua mix.

Piper was one of two dogs -- both on leashes -- being walked by an unnamed dog walker, according to KTLA. "I felt the tug and I heard Piper squeal," the dogwalker told KTLA. "I turn around and I just saw a face. I didn't know what it was."

The park service told CNN at the time they were not aware of any other incidents involving mountain lions attacking leashed pets in the Los Angeles area, although studies have identified similar incidents in other cities.

There are around 100 mountain lions, also called cougars, pumas, or catamounts, that make their home in the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the park service.

The big cats' habitat is being impacted by roads and other development, which leads to vehicle collisions and increased inbreeding because the animals are unable to move freely in and out of their area.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.