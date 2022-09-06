OPEC cutting oil production in October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Oil giant OPEC says it will be cutting production starting in October for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
On Monday, OPEC officials said they'll shave 100,000 barrels per day off their production in the month of October.
Experts say one possible reason is OPEC could be bracing for a global economic slowdown.
Another reason is that it's due to the U.S. Federal Reserve driving interest rates up in an attempt to slow the economy; but, if the economy slows too much, it could lead to a recession.
A third factor in oil production cuts is the season. That's because as winter nears, oil demand goes down.
Despite those cuts, the head of petroleum for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, said gas prices could continue to decline barring any disasters.
"The decline has continued for 12 weeks and may continue for another few weeks and potentially beyond," he said.
However, unexpected events such as a refinery shutdown or hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico also could impact production, he said.
Gas prices should be on a steady decline as the year comes to a close, De Haan said, but won't reach pre-pandemic gas prices as long as the U.S. continues to sanction energy and oil from Russia.