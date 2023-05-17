 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Perdue made its own beer for ‘beer can chicken’

  • Updated
  • 0
Perdue made its own beer for ‘beer can chicken’

Perdue made its own beer for "beer can chicken."

 Perdue

New York (CNN) — Perdue — yes, the poultry company — is getting into the beer business. Sort of.

For the first time ever, Perdue is selling a 12.5-ounce can of beer that’s specifically made for “beer can chicken” in time for the summer grilling season.

Appropriately titled “Beer Can Chicken Beer,” the limited-edition brew is a honey double-citrus summer ale that’s brewed with “classic grilled chicken seasonings like rosemary, thyme and pink peppercorn.” The $14.99 six-packs will be sold online only beginning May 22.

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” said Julie Lehman, Perdue’s vice president of marketing, in a press release. (For those who haven’t made it, beer can chicken involves sticking a can of opened beer into an upright chicken and grilling it indirectly on a grill or smoker.)

To make the beer, which is also for just plain drinking, Perdue partnered with Manhattan-based brewery Torch & Crown Brewing Company.

Online recipes for beer can chicken have proliferated in recent years, according to Perdue’s research, with Google searches peaking around Memorial Day.

Many of the recipes call for a fruity-flavored beer. Perdue’s ale infuses the “bird with flavor, marinating it from the inside out, but it keeps the chicken moist and tender during the cooking process,” the company said.

Perdue is also selling whole chickens with special packaging at grocery stores nationwide promoting the beer.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.