Race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and their 11-year-old grandson found dead in murder-suicide, police say

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON TODAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon today. Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov