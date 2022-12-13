Sears Hometown files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, with periods
of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to
40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause
tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible.
Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some
uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice
accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7
and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from Noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel
could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL LEAD TO SLIPPERY TRAVEL
CONDITIONS TODAY...

Periods of light rain will continue today. Air temperatures are
expected remain near or just above freezing. This may allow some
of the rain to freezing on elevated outdoor surfaces. Ground
temperatures will be a little colder, so untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots will probably be icy. Use extra
caution when walking outdoors or driving today.

The precipitation is expected to become much heavier and change
to snow this evening. Travel conditions tonight could become very
difficult. Be sure to plan on a much slower than normal commute to
school or work on Thursday morning.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, with periods
of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to
40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause
tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible.
Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some
uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice
accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7
and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from Noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel
could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Sears Hometown files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

  • Updated
  • 0
Sears Hometown files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Sears Hometown has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

 Scott Liles/The Baxter Bulletin/MountainHome/USA TODAY Network

The "other Sears" is in financial turmoil, just like its more famous parent company.

Sears Hometown Stores Inc., a franchise-owned unit of Sears, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Sears spun off Sears Hometown in 2012 to give the parent company a much-needed infusion of cash. Transformco reacquired the company after it bought Sears out of bankruptcy in 2019.

The average Sears Hometown store is only 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, a fraction of the size of the average full Sears, which is about 160,000 square feet. The chain concentrates on selling appliances, tools and outdoor equipment.

Roughly 100 Sears Hometown stores are currently operating — down from 700 just three years ago. There are roughly 15 full-line Sears stores left.

The bankruptcy filing lists assets of less than $50 million and liabilities of at least $50 million. It also lists Eddie Lampert, the CEO of Sears' holding company Transformco, as a 37.75% owner of Sears Hometown. Sears Hometown never stopped depending on Sears Holdings for just about everything. Most its goods, logistics and advertising support came from Sears Holdings.

At one point, Sears Hometown had better prospects than the main Sears chain, because it focused on home products and its smaller size is "more optimal than the huge department stores," noted Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, in a note to clients Tuesday. However, he said that Sears Hometown squandered its potential under Transformco.

"Instead, it has followed the similar pattern of continual decline that has been the hallmark of Sears, with hundreds of stores closing earlier this year. The benefits of having access to unique merchandise via exclusive products has also been lost as the various brands Sears once owned have been sold off and are now distributed more widely across retail," Saunders wrote.

He added: "Bankruptcy will allow various assets to be sold off and will likely give Transformco flexibility in deciding how to distribute its remaining brands and services."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.