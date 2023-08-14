Sentry Insurance sending $275k for Maui wildfire relief

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Sentry Insurance announced Monday a $275,000 initial contribution to support Maui wildfire relief efforts.
In addition, the Sentry Foundation is matching dollar-for-dollar donations by Sentry associates and retirees to the Maui United Way – Fire Disaster Relief Fund, according to a news release from Sentry Insurance.
"We’re making an initial payment of $250,000 to the Maui United Way to help bring immediate relief to island residents," said Pete McDonald, Sentry Insurance Chairman and CEO in the release. "We’re also donating $25,000 to University of Hawai‘i–Maui, aimed at helping alleviate tuition and related costs for students directly affected by the fires.”
Sentry Insurance sponsors The Sentry, a Kapalua, Hawaii based tournament and has grown a significant amount of relationships and connections with Maui over the years.
“We’re experiencing something we never could have imagined," said Nicholas Winfrey, President and Chief Professional Officer of Maui United Way. "The outpouring of support and aloha is keeping us going. Huge mahalos for the hand-up that Sentry provides for our Maui Nui ohana and the positive energy coming our way. We have a long road ahead and will need partners like Sentry long into the future.”