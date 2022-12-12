Subaru recalling 270,000 SUVs due to fire risk

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation
will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday
afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday
night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could
combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line
damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become
hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact
precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and
ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Subaru recalling 270,000 SUVs due to fire risk

  • Updated
  • 0
Subaru recalling 270,000 SUVs due to fire risk

Subaru is recalling 271,694 SUVs because some of them could catch fire. Pictured is a 2019 Subaru Ascent at an auto show in Boston.

 Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Subaru is recalling 271,694 SUVs because some of them could catch fire.

The company is advising owners of some 2019 to 2022 model year Subaru Ascent SUVs to park them outside, away from garages or other structures, and not to leave the vehicles unattended with the engine running.

An electrical grounding bolt connected to the SUVs cabin heating system may have been improperly fastened, according to a company statement on the recall of over a quarter of a million cars.

This problem can result in the grounding terminal and surrounding parts melting and increase the risk of fire when the vehicle's PTC heater, or positive temperature coefficient heater, is on, according to Subaru.

The PTC heater is part of a back-up heating system that operates until the engine is warmed up enough to heat the passenger cabin.

If drivers notice smoke or odors coming from the vehicle's dashboard or footwell area while driving, Subaru advises them to immediately pull over, turn off the vehicle and call Subaru Roadside Assistance.

There have been no known crashes or injuries resulting from this issue, according to Subaru and only a very small percentage of Ascents are expected to actually have this problem, the company said.

To fix the recalled vehicles, Subaru dealers will inspect the parts and, if needed, replace the ground bolt, ground wire and connectors. The work will be done at no cost to Ascent owners.

The company said it will contact owners of vehicles involved in the recall by mail within the next 60 days. In the meantime, owners can contact Subaru or go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website and enter their 7-digit vehicle identification number to determine if they are impacted.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

