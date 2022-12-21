Thursday flight cancellations top 1,700 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

Weather Alert

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... .An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Although the heaviest snow has ended, additional snow is expected at times. Northwest winds will increase significantly this evening, leading to widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night. Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind chills well below zero tonight into Sunday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25 below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. &&