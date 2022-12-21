Thursday flight cancellations top 1,700 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

 Skip to main content
...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE
START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Although the
heaviest snow has ended, additional snow is expected at times.
Northwest winds will increase significantly this evening, leading to
widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night.
Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind
chills well below zero tonight into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 1 and 3 inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph
tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday
night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely
necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

Thursday flight cancellations top 1,700 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel, and pictured, Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 20.

 David Ryder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

More than 1,700 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel.

As of Thursday morning, 1,759 flights have been cancelled nationwide. More than 800 US flights have already been canceled for Friday.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport leads the way, followed by Denver International and Chicago's Midway International. Cancellations at those airports could have a wider impact, since they are busy hubs where travelers often change planes in order to reach other destinations. Thursday is expected to be the busiest pre-Christmas day for travel.

Weather forecasters are predicting a "bomb cyclone," and the National Weather Service says more than 100 million people are under winter alerts and wind chill alerts — that's roughly one-third of the US population.

Temperatures in Denver are predicted to plummet to 10 degrees below zero by daybreak Thursday. Chicago could see near blizzard conditions with snow beginning midday Thursday and continuing into Friday morning.

Maria Ihekwaba, who was traveling from Chicago to Clear Lake, Iowa with her granddaughter on Thursday morning, told CNN she was trying to depart as soon as possible.

"Especially when you're traveling from Chicago, you never know what could happen in Chicago because it's the windy city," Ihekwaba said.

Traveler Kari Lucas, from San Diego, told CNN she was visiting her sister and brother-in-law, but cut the trip short as she didn't want to get caught in the impending weather.

"I was worried because San Diego, we don't get these snowstorms," she said. "So I don't like it to be trapped in the airport for long periods of time."

"It seemed like the best choice to make right now," she said.

Many airlines have issued weather waivers, and travelers should check that their flights are still scheduled for takeoff before departing for the airport. Experts are warning flyers to arrive early at the airport in order to beat the crowds.

