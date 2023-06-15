Van Orden pushes for rail inspectors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden is shining a light on America's railroads.
He has proposed a bill calling for more funds for the National Transportation Safety Board to hire an additional 15 railway inspectors.
That bill has already passed in committee as an addition to the FAA Reauthorization Act and heads to the House floor.
This follows a derailment in late April along the Mississippi River, and several large-scale rail disasters earlier this year.
"They can get out and look at these tracks, and when accidents do happen they can investigate them in a timely manner and get that word back out to the public," explained Rep. Van Orden.
"If the railroads stop, America stops."
Van Orden says rail safety shouldn't be a partisan issue - and he hopes for quick bipartisan approval.