Volkswagen reboots its groovy 60s-era VW Bus. This time it’s faster, roomier and electric

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, Marathon, and western Langlade Counties through 200 PM CDT... At 110 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms from near Wausau northward to Gleason, Tomahawk, Summit Lake, Spirit Falls and Woodboro. The thunderstorms were drifting to the southwest around 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, locally heavy rainfall and half inch hail can be expected with the strongest storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. The thunderstorms will move across... Wausau, Tomahawk, Parrish, Harrison, Doering, Hogarty, Rib Mountain State Park, Pine River and Nutterville. Campers and boaters should seek safe shelter if storms approach your area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH