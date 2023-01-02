 Skip to main content
.Ahead of a strong winter storm, a wintry mix is forecast to develop
across central Wisconsin tonight and become more widespread across
the rest of northeast Wisconsin Tuesday morning. The wintry mix will
likely result in an ice accumulation on flat and elevated surfaces,
including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous driving
conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected.  Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 will return this summer

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone."

 Paramount

"Yellowstone" viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5.

Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers.

"Yellowstone," which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018. It has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.

The premiere for the first half of Season 5 drew more than 12 million viewers, according to Paramount.

The series follows the Dutton family with Costner playing the John Dutton, the patriarch of a complicated family of ranchers in conflict.

"Yellowstone" is currently streaming on Paramount+.

