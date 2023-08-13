Nationwide business set out to help sex trafficked victims

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Better Way Designs is a direct sale company created to help women that have been sex trafficked.
The company teaches women to make all of their merchandise including jewelry, candles, bags, and much more. A portion of the funds go to help the women that have been trafficked.
Laura Kulp owns a sub company underneath the Better Way Design company and she states the process of her business.
"An then my role is to market those products and go into homes or do virtual events or bigger events," said Kulp.
If you or someone else interested in buying merchandise you can check out Kulp's website.