Neena Pacholke's parents fighting against mental health stigmas after daughter's death

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Neena Pacholke's parents are speaking out after the tragic death of their daughter.
"So beautiful, so beautiful. She was so beautiful, all the pictures. How beautiful she was," said her dad Aaron.
"Her spirit, her laugh. Her smile lit up a room," her mom Laurie said.
Neena's parents remember her the way many of us do.
"She just brought so much energy, and so much positivity and so much light," Laurie said.
But many didn't know that behind that electric smile and infectious laugh, was a lot of pain.
Pain that stemmed from losing her boyfriend Jordan to brain cancer when they were just 18-years-old.
"The first love of her life, as high school sweethearts. She held his hand as he took his last breath. And I think that's where a lot of it started. That's an extremely traumatic event," Laurie said.
Neena struggled with mental health issues for years, but she was doing what she could to fight it.
"She was getting treatment. I'll put it out there--she had been to the crisis center a couple of times. She had so many people here to talk to. She talked to people, but she didn't want anybody to know how she was hurting, so she didn't talk until it got so bad," Laurie said.
In the end, the pain was just too much for her to bear.
"She was tired of, she didn't want to bother anyone. I just hate it that she got to a point that she thought that was her best option. I would love to have come up here and gotten her, and not be here like this," Aaron said.
But in the depths of their pain, Aaron and Laurie take solace in knowing she had such a great impact on this area.
" To see the impact on social media, all the videos, all the tributes. To see that thousands of people. That helps me. It makes me feel good. I hurt, but Wausau loved Neena. Neena loved Wausau," Aaron said.
If you or someone you know is suffering, please reach out for help. 988 is the new number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.