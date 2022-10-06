Never Forgotten Honor Flight provides healing, closure for veterans

Many look at the Never Forgotten Honor Flight as a way to get veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for their wars.
And while it does give them that chance, this trip has a way of accomplishing something much deeper than that: healing.
"When a veteran touches their best friends name on that black marble wall--the healing, the closure," said Jim Campbell, co-founder of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
It's an experience most veterans have always wanted, but never knew how much they needed.
"And I think there's a fair amount of healing amongst these guys and they're able to talk, to tell their stories amongst each other, and to tell their families," said Mike Thompson, co-founder of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
And as if a day of healing and closure in our nation's capital isn't enough, there's always one more surprise waiting for the veterans at the end of the day: a big welcome home party.
Hundreds of family, friends and grateful people pack the Central Wisconsin Airport to welcome home these weary veterans.
Anyone would be thrilled with this welcome. But to understand why it means so much to these men and women, it's important to understand what they came back to in the Vietnam War era.
"When I got off the plane in San Francisco coming back from 'Nam, I was spit upon and called a baby killer," said Gary Walker, an Army veteran. "This is entirely different, and I'm very happy to see the way we're treating our current veterans."
For so many of these veterans who experienced similar treatment then, this welcome home is something they'll never forget.
"That was terrific, I think that was probably the highlight," said David Tambornino, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
"I never expected to see something like this," said Army veteran Jerry Reichert.
"It was fantastic. Gives you a new outlook on life and new hope for America," said Steve Schlais, Army veteran.
It's not just the veterans who were touched. This welcome home also meant so much to the spouses that stood by their side during their time of service.
"The era was so anti-veteran or anti-soldier, that it made it so much harder for these soldiers to accept what's going on, and now they got the relief they needed when they came back," said Barbara Spindler, wife of a veteran on the flight.
And that relief will last a lifetime.
"Pretty emotional thing...been a long time coming," Schlais said.