New AED cabinet added at ballpark

MERRILL, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Merrill Fire Department is looking to make a life-saving AED device easier to use.
The device has been a part of Athletic Park for several years, but it used to be inside the concession stand, often behind locked doors, and during smaller games, people couldn't get to it, wasting precious time and risking lives.
Vice President of the Merrill Baseball Association Josh Klug said, "The early-access defibrillation that's needed for somebody in cardiac arrest is part of that higher rate of survival for the patient. If you can administer a shock if it's needed, to somebody that needs it, you have a better chance of saving their life."
Now, the box is outside of the stand, and while it's still locked, a 911 dispatcher can send a code to open it up. Klug, who is also the city's Fire Chief, says it was a no-brainer for the Merrill Baseball Association to buy the device box.