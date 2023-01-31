 Skip to main content
New affordable apartments on the way to Antigo

Antigo Apartment Construction
Mason Dowling

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - A new housing complex is on the rise in Langlade county, taking aim at the affordable housing shortage.

Antigo's mayor says they're seeing a lot of older residents unable to keep up with their current homes.

That's why the city is beginning construction on a fixed-income apartment complex.

"Being poor is not a crime," says Mayor Bill Brandt, "and we certainly want to help those people out as much as we can. Especially the seniors we feel deserve this kind of housing."

All together, the planned complex would include 50 apartments designed for low- or fixed-income tenants, most of which will be set aside for residents 55 years or older. 

