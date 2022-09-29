New Bar Sells Brews From Across Wisconsin

A new taproom is open in Rothschild and they're serving up brews from all over the badger state. Uncommon Pints opened to a great reception last weekend. You can find it where the post office used to be on Brown Boulevard.
Co-owner Kate Ohlrich talked about what her taproom can bring to the community. "We've had a really friendly crowd of neighborhood people, as well as people from around Wausau who have been excited to see what interesting beers we have on tap as well as our casual atmosphere."
Ohlrich and her partner explained that they team up with different breweries who are farther away, to sell their product in Rothschild and help get their names out there.
She also said that they plan to open an outdoor seating area in the spring of 2023. Uncommon Pints is open 7 days a week and their hours are available online