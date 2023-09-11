New businesses revitalizing downtown Wausau including Jimmy John's, new coffee shop

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Vacant storefronts in downtown Wausau are filling up and revitalizing Wausau's River District, including a downtown Jimmy John's location and a new coffee shop opening later this year.
A micro-hotel and other businesses also just recently opened it's doors including a nonalcoholic cocktail establishment.
The Third Street Lifestyle Center, managed by Compass Properties, welcomes three new businesses, including Jimmy John’s, Forward Beverage and a new coffee shop to be announced in October, according to a press release from Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske.
The press release also said:
Jimmy John’s will begin to remodel a location along Washington Street in Washington Square. Jimmy John’s anticipates opening later this year. In addition, a new coffee shop is remodeling the former Ugly Mug in Washington Square and they will be announcing their business opening in October. Just across the street is Forward Beverage Company.
“Forward Beverage Co. is Wausau's very own nonalcoholic cocktail company," owner Amy Yanzer said in the release. "We sell our original social seltzers and soft cocktails from our taproom at 303 N 3rd Street and will distribute kegs and cans of our products to restaurants and businesses in the coming weeks and months.”
Onora Suites celebrated its opening on July 18. Located in the historic John Keifer furniture building located at 630 Third Street, this micro-hotel offers nine suites. Each suite features a living space and private bathroom. The kitchen includes a coffee station, refrigerator, microwave, or, in some suites, a fully equipped kitchen with full-size appliances.
Two new businesses now call Wausau’s oldest commercial building home, too.
Object Homewares, opened August 12 at 314 Scott Street. Object Homewares offers a variety of goods for a purposeful home and meaningful life. The Vitality Bar is opening later this fall at 501 Third Street and will offer services such as whole-body cryotherapy, localized cryotherapy, infrared saunas, Botox, IV therapy, compression boots and red-light therapy.
“When shopping local, you’re investing in the community you live in and help grow our local economy," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District,