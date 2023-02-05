New Car Wash Manages Traffic on Opening Weekend

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The new Tommy's Car Wash off Division Street offered free car washes, and as you can expect, that caused a bit of a traffic jam with weeks of winter weather making cars dirty. Michael Ballinger and his wife were among those waiting in line for a wash.
Ballinger said, "When we got here, it was a little intimidating. But it moves really fast because unlike other car washes where you wait until the car ahead of you is done, this one you're kind of one right after another on an assembly line."
But why is it so important to get your car washed after it snows? Aaron Olson from Olson Tire and Auto has the answer. Olson saying, "It's a good idea to try to keep the salt off of your vehicle. The salt's real corrosive and it's gonna get into any little rock chips and start to rust under the paint."
Tommy's hasn't said when they will be offering another free weekend, but residents say they're happy to have them in the neighborhood.