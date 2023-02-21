New charges filed against convicted Antigo killer

 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Derek Goplin mug shot Nov. 4

Picture courtesy of the Racine County Jail 

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The Antigo man found guilty of homicide earlier this month in his mother’s stabbing death is now facing new charges.

Derek Goplin, 39, is facing a felony charge of exposing his genitals to a child as well as a misdemeanor child neglect count.

Those charges were filed Feb. 24, 2022, in Waukesha County; however, a judge ordered them placed under seal - meaning no one could see that they had been filed.

The seal order was lifted Feb. 8, after Goplin was convicted by a Langlade County jury in the death of Susan Reese on Halloween in 2021.

After stabbing Reese, Goplin and a young child fled the home; that child was later found in Waukesha County, wandering alone in a motel. Goplin was later found Nov. 3 in Racine County.

His next hearing for the new charges will be March 14, and his sentencing in the homicide case will be April 6.

