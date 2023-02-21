New charges filed against convicted Antigo killer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The Antigo man found guilty of homicide earlier this month in his mother’s stabbing death is now facing new charges.

Derek Goplin, 39, is facing a felony charge of exposing his genitals to a child as well as a misdemeanor child neglect count.

Those charges were filed Feb. 24, 2022, in Waukesha County; however, a judge ordered them placed under seal - meaning no one could see that they had been filed.

The seal order was lifted Feb. 8, after Goplin was convicted by a Langlade County jury in the death of Susan Reese on Halloween in 2021.

After stabbing Reese, Goplin and a young child fled the home; that child was later found in Waukesha County, wandering alone in a motel. Goplin was later found Nov. 3 in Racine County.

His next hearing for the new charges will be March 14, and his sentencing in the homicide case will be April 6.

