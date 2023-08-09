New CNC program at Mid-State Technical College

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Computerized technology in industrial jobs has been on the rise and with that, there’s become a need for an emphasis on it early for those looking to break into the workforce.
A new program at Mid-State Technical College wants to help students get their hands dirty in the machining lab, hoping the experience sets them up for well-paying Wisconsin-based jobs.
The kind of heavy machinery in the program is not something a person could buy at the hardware store, but it is in manufacturing plants and workshops all across Wisconsin.
That’s why Mid-State Technical College started a new program to help train students how to use the gear and said there’s a big need, and a big paycheck, for people who know how to use it.
"We like to use Haas because they work well with education,” said Precision Machining Instructor Kerry Duckart. “These are machines that students would see in industry and if they can't run a Haas they can run the machines that industry has for them to run.”
The program is not just for college students either.
During the summer they have classes for high schoolers to get some hands-on practice in machining; showing there’s more options for a good future than a four-year degree.
"Usually there's about eight to ten people in a class, so you're pretty hands-on with the teacher, you're learning a lot of knowledge, and pretty much everyone there is at a different skill set so it's not just the teacher teaching you,” said high school student and program member Logan Foemmel. “[Almost] everyone is just showing off their little bits of knowledge they know."
Foemmel has a knack for working with machines, but said there is still plenty to learn.
"Once you know how to program with one of the CAM softwares,” said Foemmel. “Once you know how to do that, you can pretty much use any machine, but you have to have the knowledge to also set up the machine, put tools in it, and stuff like that."
There are 15 scholarships in total to new and upcoming students covering up to $3,500 dollars.
The program is open to anyone who wants to apply. The deadline for scholarships is the fifteenth of August.