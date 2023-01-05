New connection brews between Stevens Point and Hawaii

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of people gathered at SentryWorld to commemorate and sample a new beverage Thursday evening.
The new beer is called Hula Badger IPA.
Sentry Insurance worked to bring Point and Kohola breweries together. Kohola is based in Maui, Hawaii.
It's the result of Sentry's Connected Communities initiative.
Sentry Insurance is the title sponsor of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the opening PGA Tour tournament. That tournament takes place in Hawaii.
Point Brewery representatives say it represents the combination of two cultures.
"It's medium bodied," explained Point owner Joe Martino. It's bright. It's clean. It's tropical. It has notes of pineapple and guava and white peach. It's really a delicious IPA."
Mayor Mike Wiza said the initiative allowed him to connect with the Maui mayor.
"And it's really been an eye-opening collaboration," said Mayor Mike Wiza. "Just, almost half a world away, finding our commonalities."
The new IPA features a experimental hop called YQH-1320.