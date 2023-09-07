New Court Appointed program makes its way to Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a program that enlists volunteers to support children during their social work cases.
Its common for kids to abused or neglected due to this and CASA's mission is to make sure those kids are supported during their legal process.
"To be a friend to the court to help kind of be the eyes and the ears of the court and getting to know that child and making sure all the services are being provided to the child and family," said Executive Director of CASA in Marathon County, Christy Keele.
The program requires a background check and over 20 hours of training.
