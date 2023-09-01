New D.C. Everest field house will be called Greenheck Turner Community Center

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Greenheck Fieldhouse is now named Greenheck Turner Community Center.
The center is named after Mary Greenheck Turner who passed away in 2019, and the Greenheck family. Her father Robert C. Greenheck and her husband Scott L. Turner along with Mary’s three brothers Jim, Paul and Bobby have been supporters of the project from the very beginning. The Greenheck family supported the original Greenheck Field House, which was built in 1997, according to an email from D.C. Everest School District.
The email also stated:
The Greenheck Turner Community Center includes a 135,000 square foot indoor turf facility that will accommodate a full-size field of 120 yards x 70 yards, walking track, jump pit, batting cages and ample viewing spaces. The additional space will expand the current indoor gym space, racquetball courts, fitness center, group fitness center studio and ice area available to the Central Wisconsin area.
The D.C. Everest Area Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is leading the fundraising effort. All funds will be privately contributed - no public money from the district or taxes will be used to fundraise for the facility. Once in operation, the facility will run at cost via facility use fees for user groups.
This year-round facility will be open for all and include space for youth and high school activities such as soccer, football, lacrosse, softball, baseball, golf, track & field, band and dance. The facility will also be able to provide the community with hosting of tournaments, camps, events and individual user groups.
The current fitness center, ice arena and field house will remain a part of the overall center and continue to enhance the user experience.