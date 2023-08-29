New daycare center coming to Spencer

(WAOW) — Parents in Spencer looking for daycare will soon have a new option.
Kids helped break ground on a new $1.4 million infant care center Tuesday.
It'll be attached to the "Rookie Rockets" building at the end of the school.
Superintendent Mike Endreas says he's grateful for the community support which was led by some younger school board members.
"Gray-haired guys like me can't be making all the decisions anymore," Endreas said. "It takes those younger generations to see that need and go after it and we've been very much blessed with that in our community."
Construction is expected to be done in February.
Once fully staffed, the center could care for 15 infants and 20 toddlers.