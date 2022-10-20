New electric vehicle charging station opens at Wildwood Park

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The first electric vehicle charging station opened at Wildwood Park on Thursday and electric vehicle chargers will soon be seen across Marshfield.
A partnership between Wheelers of Marshfield and the city of Marshfield is leading to the start of new electric vehicle chargers across the city, the first of which opened at Wildwood Park.
Tom Turchi, the city engineer, said, "This is a step forward to make sure that we have the infrastructure so that people using our community and using our parks have the ability to charge vehicles."
Turchi said that the charger was completed in record time, adding that projects usually take a year to plan and install, but this one took only two months to finish.
City leaders say they hope people who are driving electric vehicles from bigger cities like Milwaukee or the Twin Cities, will now have a place to stop, and get Marshfield some publicity.
"Obviously we live in a rural area that's underserved with EV, so to help an underserved area with charging and things we said, '"Hey let's put chargers in Marshfield," said Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, the president of Wheelers Family Auto Group.
Wheeler-Schueller said drivers can download an app that GM is working on to track chargers in the area, see if they are working, and pay for the charge.
The chargers will take anywhere from one to two hours to fully charge your vehicle, and officials announced that they plan to open up five more chargers in Marshfield.