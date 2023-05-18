New facility opens at ND Paper going 100% recyclable

BIRON, Wis. (WAOW) - A Biron paper mill that's been standing for nearly 100 years is looking towards the future with a new facility.
ND Paper opened up a new recycling facility Thursday going from white paper to brown paper, and all the products are 100% recyclable.
They get carboard boxes and other paper materials from grocery stores and other businesses to turn them into new products.
ND Paper predicts it will help save more than 300 gallons of oil and 100 feet of landfill space per ton.
The new space will help them produce 1,400 metric tons of materials per day.
"All the fiber that comes over from our OCC facility, which is the new facility we're celebrating today, goes over to B26 and it's converted into eventual products. Boxes, palettes, the things you use every day," said Jay Capron, director of communications for ND Paper.
Governor Tony Evers also stopped by to tour the new facility and see firsthand the work they've done to help the environment.