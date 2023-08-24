New Farmers Market opening Saturday in Wausau

WAUSAU - A new "alternative" farmers market is starting Saturday at Northcentral Technical College parking lot near McDonald's.
The market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to market manager Deb Weiss the need for another farmer's market stems from many producers and vendors unable to be in the current Wausau Farmers Market on River Drive due to a limit on the number of vendors allowed in their bylaws.
Weiss of Ethereal Gardens, in Harrison WI organized with several other vendors and founded the Wausau Alternative Farmers Market to give other local startups a chance to get their products out there in the community.