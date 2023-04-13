New fox at Wildwood Park & Zoo

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Marshfield's Wildwood Zoo has a new furry friend making its long-awaited debut. Willow, a red fox with a marble-morph coat, who recently arrived at the zoo, replaces beloved arctic fox Blizzard, who died last month. Being a former pet, Willow is still getting used to her surroundings.
Zoo Manager Sarah Storandt said, "This was a great chance for her to be introduced to a new environment, get to go outside, and we're very fortunate to be able to give her a home here."
Despite her cute appearance, zoo officials advised against keeping foxes as pets, saying that they are destructive and very good at escaping.