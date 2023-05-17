New grocery store brings relief to Pittsville community

PITTSVILLE, Wis. -- (WAOW) Last year, homeowners in Pittsville lost their only grocery store, and that wasn't something that sat well with Gordie Rundle and Andy Cveykus, two grocery store owners in Stratford.
Cveykus said, "We heard about the store in Pittsville closing in December of last year. In January, we looked at each other and said, why not take a look at it?"
Residents of Pittsville used to have to travel up to a half an hour or longer to find groceries, but now, they'll be able to find whatever they need right in their own backyard.
Rundle said, "When you have to go 20 minutes each way to get groceries, now you can get fresh produce, fresh meats, we'll have a deli bakery. It's definitely a lot easier, especially on the older community."
Mike Hobbs has a family of six, making for plenty of trips to the store. It took hours out of his week, but now, he can just go right down the street.
Hobbs saying, "Running out to get groceries is a multiple time a week kind of event. It's just an extra hour and a half out of my time, I'm super excited about getting a grocery store."
Cveykus and Rundle also saying that the store will help the local economy by bringing jobs, with Cveykus saying, "It will be a good opportunity, especially for high school kids looking for a first-time job, and some of the older people looking for part-time work. It's a good opportunity."
The store is on Second Avenue, and will be open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.