New handicapped accessible kayak launch opens in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — For those looking for a new way to enjoy the river before summer officially comes to an end, the City of Schofield has something that might do the trick.
To quote "Field of Dreams" (1989) quick, "If you build it, they will come" and that is part of what brought a new handicapped accessible kayak launch to Schofield.
Creating the new launch was a collaborative effort and city officials said they were looking to have more options for people to enjoy the river.
Monday's ribbon cutting even included a "christening" of the first boat to hit the water with city leaders using water from the Eau Claire River in lieu of champagne.
The project has been popular thus far Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation President Bill Bertram said.
"In today's world you can't get two politicians of the same party to agree to anything, but we had 23 communities up and down the river endorse this project," he said.
The launch opens up to a 15-mile stretch of the Eau Claire River for kayakers to enjoy.
The hope is to be a big draw for people to visit the area.
"There's going to be a very great scenic route up the pathway and that's something that many kayakers and canoers want to see here in Central Wisconsin," said Denis Tan, Wausau Rotary Club President. "Peaceful. Greenery. Nature reserves here in Central Wisconsin."
It did not take long for kayakers to hit the water and city leaders said they expect the launch to draw in visitors from all over Wisconsin.