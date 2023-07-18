New Internet Cafes at Northcentral Technical College

Medford, Wis. (WAOW) - Northcentral Technical College (NTC) will soon offer more public internet options.
New NTC Tech Centers will be coming to their Medford, Spencer, and Wittenberg campuses. This comes in addition to the tech centers that have been at the Phillips and Antigo campuses for the last year.
They act like internet cafes – and offer private office and meeting rooms available to the public for daily, weekly, monthly, or long term rentals.
The private office rates are ten dollars daily and $40 weekly. Longer rates depend on the needs of the individual and what additional services they would want.
If you just need to stop in, don’t worry, high speed internet access will be free. It will also be available in the building, but in the parking lots as well.
“The free high speed internet is important for many individuals, especially in the rural communities where they may not have access to high speed internet at their homes or be able to afford the services that are available out there," said NTC Regional Office Manager Becky Michaels.
A plan for remote workers exists as well that includes a private office, office supplies, and 24/7 keycard access.
In a month's time, Michaels said there are usually around five remote workers, but that number can fluctuate.
The cost for these spaces for NTC was minimal because existing locations were utilized, but Michaels said the spaces could be changed based on the communities needs in the future.