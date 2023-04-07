New law meant to increase jail staff

 Skip to main content
WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Hiring has been a struggle at jails across our area, and the Marathon County Sheriff says not having enough officers in the jails is impacting safety, and taxpayers' wallets. 

Sheriff Chad Billeb said, "Here in Marathon County, we could have more inmates in our jails, we have to send inmates out to other jails because we don't have enough people to watch them. It's a safety issue for our staff, but secondly, we could save a lot of money if we had appropriate staffing here." 

That could be changing, after Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law putting county jailers into the state retirement system, giving them the same benefits as other state correctional officers.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said, "This is just a great step in the right direction in regards to recruitment and retention." The law also saying that current jail employees can also apply for the benefits once they become available, but it will come at a cost that Lukas said he has already asked the county board for funding to limit out-of-pocket costs for employees. 

The law is set to go into effect on January 1, 2024. 

