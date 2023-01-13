STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A new Stevens Point Mexican food truck opened for business in December and it hasn't taken long for the food truck to become a staple of Division Street in Stevens Point.
New Mexican food truck brings some spice to winter
Plans to open the truck called 'Taco Street' were originally set for summer but building a food truck from scratch took longer than owner Jonathan Alcantara anticipated.
"I was working for a Mexican restaurant for like 10-12 years," Alcantara said. "There were a lot of things to do. We didn't have time for summer so that's why we opened in the winter."
For now, Taco Street is located in the District 1 Brewery parking lot. District 1 does not serve food, so Alcantara was thankful the businesses could work out a partnership.
When the calendar turns to spring and nicer weather rolls in, he intends to move the truck around the area, including Plover, Wausau and Weston.
He recommends trying their most famous plate, the Quesabirria.