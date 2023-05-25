New Northwoods campground opens

WHITE LAKE, Wis. -- (WAOW) After the Raft and Rest Campground closed nearly a decade ago, residents of White Lake were left without a campground, until one couple decided to do something.
Dennis and Deanna Springer have been campers their whole lives, and when Dennis was looking for a new career, the couple knew they wanted to get back outside, coming across the old campground in a pretty unconventional way.
Deanna Springer saying, "We actually found this on Craigslist, kind of on accident, and it's not that easy. There were not a lot of campgrounds available for sale."
But they still had day jobs, so they got to work on Rocky Rips Campground on the weekends. With the Springers adding, "So for many years of weekends, we fixed up the place one building at a time."
They got the campground ready with everything campers might need, from running water, to fire pits, to empty fields for those looking to rough-it old school.
Rocky Rips is now open for business and you can book your stay by going to their website.