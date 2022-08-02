New park opens downtown Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI. (WAOW) - The Mead Witter Foundation has opened a new park along the river bank of downtown Wisconsin Rapids.
The park opened over the weekend, and is bounded by Grand Avenue, First and Second Avenues and Johnson Street.
Overlooking the Wisconsin River, the park is the result of a multi-year project that was used to repurpose a city block that was used as a parking lot since 1980.
"They aren't making anymore river frontage, and to allow the public to enjoy that into the future. I think it is really important to our foundation," said Shawn Johnston, President of the Mead Witter Foundation.
The new space features a stone bride, reflective in design of the bridge used to provide an entry-way to the Consolidated Paper Company, only a block away over a century ago.
The park also includes over 3,500 plants and trees that have scannable QR codes, for visitors to learn about the environment.