New Playground Opens at McDill Elementary

A little snow couldn't keep kids at McDill Elementary School from celebrating a new era of play, which officials say includes all students. It was a who's who of Steven's Point officials, from Mayor Mike Wiza, to the UWSP football and women's basketball teams. all gathering to cut the ribbon on a new all-inclusive playground.
Dr. Cory Hirsbrunner, superintendent of the Stevens Point Area School District, said ""It's just nice to have different types of equipment that meets the needs of all of our learners and even some of our students with disabilities."
The playground was funded in part through donations from local businesses, and Hirsbrunner said it was great to have so much support from the community. She said it was great to see the athletes supporting the school as well, saying they were role models to the students.