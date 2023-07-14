 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move across the state, causing the air quality index (AQI) for
PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It
is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI
PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across
southern Wisconsin. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts until noon
Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory will be allowed to
expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend
the end-time of the advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New program connects farms with food pantries

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) The Covid-19 pandemic caused supply chain issues world-wide - and here in Wisconsin, it caused food pantries to be short on food, and left local farmers with few places to sell their produce, but Wisconsin Local Food is looking to change that, with their new Purchase Assistance Program. 

The goal of the program was to help farmers and food pantries at the same time. The food pantries get what they need, and the farmers get to sell their products state-wide.

Ying Lo, Co-owner of GreenGold Gardens in Wausau, said, "I chose to be in this program because I just want to give to the community, and be a part of a beautiful network of like-minded people."

Officials with the Wisconsin Farmer's Union, say they're working on helping farms like Lo's grow their presence. 

Forrest Humphrey, a foods organizer with the union, said, "Part of strengthening our local food systems is creating this directory, where farmers can post a profile of their farms, then consumers and hunger relief organizations can reach out to them and give these farmers a web presence."

Humphrey said that the program is kicking off this growing season. Farmers can get involved by reaching out to the Wisconsin Farmer's Union and filling out a form. 

You can find which farms in your area are taking part by going to their website, and typing in your zip code. 

