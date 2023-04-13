New program texts parents tips and advice on raising kids

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1169.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New program texts parents tips and advice on raising kids

  • Updated
  • 0
New program texts parents tips and advice on raising kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Parenthood can be confusing and challenging at times, but a new program in Wisconsin is hoping to help answer a few questions.

The United Way is teaming up with tech group 'Bright by Text' for a new service that would send weekly texts on how to support your kids' development.

How it works is that parents sign up for the free service by texting 'BADGER' to 274-448. After that, parents get weekly text tips from a trained child development specialist.

Experts are saying it could save time for parents who have a tight schedule.

"Often times, parents don't have time to read lengthy books to get parenting tips," said Charlene Mouille, President and CEO for United Way Wisconsin. "This is curated content from really reliable sources." 

The texts are one-way. So while you can't text them specific questions, they're covering everything from best way to show your child how to sort clothes, what your child should be eating, activity levels, and major life milestones.

Right now there's already over 2,000 people enrolled in the program. 

The system is primarily designed for younger kids ranging from eight years old, to newborns, and even advice on how parents can help babies before their even born.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you