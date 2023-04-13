New program texts parents tips and advice on raising kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Parenthood can be confusing and challenging at times, but a new program in Wisconsin is hoping to help answer a few questions.
The United Way is teaming up with tech group 'Bright by Text' for a new service that would send weekly texts on how to support your kids' development.
How it works is that parents sign up for the free service by texting 'BADGER' to 274-448. After that, parents get weekly text tips from a trained child development specialist.
Experts are saying it could save time for parents who have a tight schedule.
"Often times, parents don't have time to read lengthy books to get parenting tips," said Charlene Mouille, President and CEO for United Way Wisconsin. "This is curated content from really reliable sources."
The texts are one-way. So while you can't text them specific questions, they're covering everything from best way to show your child how to sort clothes, what your child should be eating, activity levels, and major life milestones.
Right now there's already over 2,000 people enrolled in the program.
The system is primarily designed for younger kids ranging from eight years old, to newborns, and even advice on how parents can help babies before their even born.