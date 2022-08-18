New research could help kids with asthma

(WAOW) -- There's new hope for kids with severe asthma.
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say they've found a possible antibody treatment.
The treatment uses mepolizumab, also known as nucala, which targets genes associated with asthma.
The clinical trial found the drug decreased asthma attacks by more than 25%. The trial focused on kids in low-income, urban areas, who researchers say are more likely to develop asthma.
"If you're living in worse housing conditions where you have greater exposures to environmental allergens, as well as pollutants and other sorts of harmful exposures, that increases risk," Daniel Jackson, a professor at UW-Madison, said.
More research still needs to be done, but researchers say it could lead to new asthma therapies.