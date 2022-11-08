New retail development OK’d for Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) – A new retail development could be coming to Stevens Point after the city’s Plan Commission gave it the green light.
The development would be in a largely vacant parcel near the intersection of Interstate 39 and Highway 10 East, according to WAOW’s news partner, WSAU Radio.
The OK was given at a Monday meeting.
Developers said they have big plans for the area, including reworking and restriping of the parking lot and adding loading docks to help bring in new retail development.
“I think it’s important to build some mass, build some momentum here in this blighted property,” Cory Presnick with CORTA Stevens Point said. “We’re really trying to get to the second phase where we can reconstruct infrastructure and parking, but right now we are trying to get things off the ground.”
The property, at 5601 US Highway 10, houses a Dunham’s Sports store but the remainder is vacant. Presnick said another 9,600 square feet of retail space would be built at the site, with plans to divide it among at least three new retailers; so far, two have signed leases with a third “not far behind.”
Presnick said they also would landscape the lot appropriately, something that was requested by multiple members of the Commission including Matthew Rice.
“It would be nice to see something happen to this building which has been underutilized for, probably, going on a decade,” Rice said.
The plans passed the commission unanimously.
Right now, there is no timeline for the improvements to begin.