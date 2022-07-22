New scam targets Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Another day, another scam - this time targeting the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Fair organizers are running a giveaway for a season pass to celebrate 14,000 Facebook followers.
They haven't picked an official winner, but a fake look-alike page commented on every entry claiming they won, and said they needed to register and give their card information to claim their prize.
Organizers say they would never ask for that.
"We find it a little frustrating, you know, we wanted to do a nice thing for our fans and many of them thought they won because it commented on everyone." Jodi Langenhahn, Fair Administrator, said, "We're trying to do a nice thing and I just feel bad for all the people that thought they won."
They are hoping to pick a real winner by Friday night, and they said that if anyone sees the scam, don't give any information and report them to Facebook.