New study finds flu inside homes spread twice as fast since the pandemic

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic became a key piece of a CDC study on the flu.
The study showed that the flu spread inside a home twice as often during the second year of the pandemic than before it.
It specifically looked at the transmission in the two flu seasons before the pandemic and then for 2021-22.
Half of the people living with someone with the flu ended up contracting it themselves.
Normally, that number is close to 20%.
Experts say flu antibodies likely declined because early in the pandemic, there were fewer flu cases.
With many people spending more time inside their home, they were less likely to contract the disease unless someone in the household caught it themselves.
They also say they're seeing fewer children get flu vaccines.