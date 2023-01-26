 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ARRIVING FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

A band of light snow will be pushing from west to east across the
north-central and northeast Wisconsin from late tonight into
Friday morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected by
through 9 am Friday. However, slippery conditions are likely to
develop on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses for the Friday
morning commute.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions
for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for a little extra
travel time so that you can reach your destination safely.

New study finds flu inside homes spread twice as fast since the pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
A new study finds that flu inside homes spread twice as fast since the pandemic

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic became a key piece of a CDC study on the flu.

The study showed that the flu spread inside a home twice as often during the second year of the pandemic than before it.

It specifically looked at the transmission in the two flu seasons before the pandemic and then for 2021-22.

Half of the people living with someone with the flu ended up contracting it themselves.

Normally, that number is close to 20%.

Experts say flu antibodies likely declined because early in the pandemic, there were fewer flu cases.

With many people spending more time inside their home, they were less likely to contract the disease unless someone in the household caught it themselves.

They also say they're seeing fewer children get flu vaccines.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you