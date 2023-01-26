New study finds flu inside homes spread twice as fast since the pandemic

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ARRIVING FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE... A band of light snow will be pushing from west to east across the north-central and northeast Wisconsin from late tonight into Friday morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected by through 9 am Friday. However, slippery conditions are likely to develop on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses for the Friday morning commute. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for a little extra travel time so that you can reach your destination safely.