New Study Finds Social Interaction Slows Dementia

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA TONIGHT, LIKELY RESULTING IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE... A powerful storm system tracking northeast from the Plains will bring snow to the area tonight. The snow should begin across central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight, and across the north a couple hours later. A little freezing drizzle or light freezing rain could occur as the precipitation begins. A band of moderate to heavy snow will shift north across the area during the pre-dawn hours. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times with this band. In east-central Wisconsin, the heavy snow will occur just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period. The snow will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle across central and east-central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The heavy snow will taper off across the north during the mid to late morning hours. Morning commuters are urged to plan on much slower than normal travel times Thursday morning. Be sure to allow plenty of time to reach your destination.