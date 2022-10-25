New Study Finds Video Games Can Help Kids

For years, parents have been telling their kids to put down the controllers, because video games will rot their brains, but a new study from JAMA Network Open shows they can actually help kids with memory and impulse control.
Richard Halverson, an education professor at UW Madison, said, "Video games are very good for helping socialize people into standards for interaction like turn-taking and collaboration."
However, another expert suggests pumping the breaks, saying that the results of the study are neither good nor bad, and that more research needs to be done. Dr. Justin Russell, a postdoctoral fellow at the B.R.A.V.E. Research center said, "It depends on the game. If you're talking about a game that really tries to get kids to explore emotions and learn how to deal with feelings."
The study does recommend that kids play up to three hours a day, but ultimately, that's up to mom and dad.