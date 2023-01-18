New study shows dangers of Covid during pregnancy

(WAOW) -- A new study found that women who get Covid during pregnancy are at higher risk for developing complications for both them and their baby.
"This was a very large study," said Dr. Tara Narula with Lenox Hill Hospital. "About 13,000 pregnant women. Twelve countries. Twelve studies all put together that they reviewed."
The data showed getting Covid during pregnancy could come with some scary risks.
Pregnant women who got Covid were four times more likely to be admitted to the ICU, 15 times more likely to be on a ventilator and seven times more likely to die. There was also an increased risk of conditions like pre-eclampsia, hypertensive disorders and blood clotting.
The risk factors extend to babies too, according to Emily Smith, professor of global health at The George Washington University and lead author of the study.
"Babies born to moms that had covid infection, compared to other moms who didn't have covid, were more likely to end up in the NICU or to be born too small or too soon or pre-term," she said.
While the study began collecting data from as early as 2020, Smith says these findings still apply even several variants later.
"This data very clearly indicates that pregnant women, pregnant people are at higher risk, but the difference now is that we have safe and effective vaccines," she said.
That's what health officials say is the biggest thing parents should take away from these numbers.
"The CDC, the American College of OBGYNs, the Society of Maternal Medicine all support the safety and benefits of getting vaccinated during pregnancy at any point, getting your booster, if you're eligible, and also if you're conceiving or planning on getting pregnant," said Dr. Narula.