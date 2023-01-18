New study shows dangers of Covid during pregnancy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA TONIGHT, LIKELY RESULTING IN
HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

A powerful storm system tracking northeast from the Plains will
bring snow to the area tonight. The snow should begin across
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight, and across the
north a couple hours later. A little freezing drizzle or light
freezing rain could occur as the precipitation begins.

A band of moderate to heavy snow will shift north across the area
during the pre-dawn hours. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour are possible at times with this band. In east-central
Wisconsin, the heavy snow will occur just prior to the morning
commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have
it removed prior to the busiest travel period.

The snow will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle across central
and east-central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The heavy snow will
taper off across the north during the mid to late morning hours.

Morning commuters are urged to plan on much slower than normal
travel times Thursday morning. Be sure to allow plenty of time to
reach your destination.

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow
may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.
The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for
the Thursday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very
hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for
the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra
travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5
1 1.

&&

New study shows dangers of Covid during pregnancy

pregnant

MGN

(WAOW) -- A new study found that women who get Covid during pregnancy are at higher risk for developing complications for both them and their baby.

"This was a very large study," said Dr. Tara Narula with Lenox Hill Hospital. "About 13,000 pregnant women. Twelve countries. Twelve studies all put together that they reviewed."

The data showed getting Covid during pregnancy could come with some scary risks. 

Pregnant women who got Covid were four times more likely to be admitted to the ICU, 15 times more likely to be on a ventilator and seven times more likely to die. There was also an increased risk of conditions like pre-eclampsia, hypertensive disorders and blood clotting.

The risk factors extend to babies too, according to Emily Smith, professor of global health at The George Washington University and lead author of the study.

"Babies born to moms that had covid infection, compared to other moms who didn't have covid, were more likely to end up in the NICU or to be born too small or too soon or pre-term," she said.

While the study began collecting data from as early as 2020, Smith says these findings still apply even several variants later.

"This data very clearly indicates that pregnant women, pregnant people are at higher risk, but the difference now is that we have safe and effective vaccines," she said.

That's what health officials say is the biggest thing parents should take away from these numbers.

"The CDC, the American College of OBGYNs, the Society of Maternal Medicine all support the safety and benefits of getting vaccinated during pregnancy at any point, getting your booster, if you're eligible, and also if you're conceiving or planning on getting pregnant," said Dr. Narula.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

