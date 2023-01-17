New study shows sitting for to long is bad for health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - In a newly published study, Health experts say sitting in a chair all day - whether it be at work or at home - can be bad for your health.
The study recommends standing and moving around for at least five minutes every half hour.
Risks for not doing so include changing blood pressure and a rise in blood sugar.
"We see really great effects for more movement," said David Kiefer, Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin. "More movement, more exercise on our physical health. We might have aches and pains that could disappear, we think about its effect on our cardiovascular system, making our heart stronger and lowering blood pressure."
For those who do sit for most of the day, it's suggested to also be mindful of posture. Poor posture can lead to pain in the head and neck area.
Since everyone's needs are different, it's suggested to talk with your doctor first on how much activity is best for you and build from there.