New study shows younger adults are dying at higher rates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that younger adults, specifically in the age groups of 25-54, are dying at a higher rate.
Much of that mortality rate comes from drug overdoses, and although Marathon County's numbers aren't as high as other areas, the county health department say there's still cause for worry.
"This is something that's concerning for Marathon County," said Kerry Thieme, public health educator for Marathon County.
Much of these overdoses can be pointed to one drug.
"We know that a lot of overdose deaths now are primarily from fentanyl," said Thieme. "Seven overdose deaths this year have been linked to fentanyl."
Originally developed to treat severe pain, the narcotic is easily found and only takes about a grain of salt worth to be lethal.
"I've had patients tell me that it's easier to get fentanyl on the street right now then it is to get heroin," said lead nurse practitioner of Family Health Center and Drug and Alcohol Recover Center, Paula Hensel.
With many overdose deaths, other drugs are laced with the powerful opioid, and buyers might not know what they're getting, but there is a reason that dealers sell tainted products.
"It's business," said Hensel. "It's revenue. It's how they make their living."
Dr. Hensel said that in the age we're in, people want immediate relief. If they can't get it legally from their doctor, they could look to the streets.
"We don't want any pain whether it's physical pain or emotional pain, and we begin to medicate ourselves," said Hensel.
It doesn't have to be someone with a history of drug use either. If someone breaks their leg and gets prescribed pain killers, they can get addicted to that feeling.
Marathon County saying education is the key to slowing down the deaths.
"Our hope is that with education, knowledge, and prevention initiatives that these numbers will eventually go down," said Thieme.
The county is taking this seriously, already implementing a new improvement plan that started in 2022 and runs through 2026.