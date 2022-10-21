New Traffic Light System Helps Cyclists

A censor has been added at the corner of Grand avenue and Kent street in Wausau, and locals say it will help cyclists get to where they're going faster and safer.
Before, bikes were too small and light to be detected by the sensors that change the lights after detecting a car, and cyclists would have to wait several minutes, or risk the dangers of oncoming traffic.
Former Alderman Pat Peckham says that the city is working within its limited budget to find the intersections where the sensors would be the most useful, and while there is a law that says cyclists can cross the street if the light does not change, he said it is extremely risky.
Peckham said, "People feel better about the bicyclists being able to clearly abide by the law, and it makes for a safer crossing." He said that officials plan to put more sensors around the city .